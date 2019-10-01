Logitech G Pro X adds user-swappable switch option

Logitech G, the eponymous peripheral specialist's gaming brand, has announced the launch of a new gaming keyboard with swappable switches: The Logitech G Pro X.

Building on the earlier Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard design which, as with the majority of mechanical keyboards on the market, featured switches soldered into place at the factory, the Logitech G Pro X is largely identical bar its key selling point: Switches which can be quickly pulled from the board and replaced at will, allowing for per-key customisation.

'Gamers, especially pros, have different preferences when it comes to keyboard switches,' claims Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. 'That’s why we wanted to design and build a new Pro keyboard that featured swappable switches. By giving gamers the ability to choose the right switch to match their style of play, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimised for each individual’s unique needs.'

Based on the same tenkeyless design as the Logitech G Pro, the Logitech G Pro X includes a detachable micro-USB cable, customisable RGB lighting with onboard memory, and the aforementioned user-replaceable switches. The keyboard itself will ship with a choice of Logitech's in-house Cherry-style GX Blue Clicky, GX Red Linear, or GX Brown Tactile switches; those looking to chop and change will have the option to buy 92-switch bundles with key and switch puller tools plus a cardboard and foam storage box.

The swappable switches do add to the cost of the keyboard, however: UK pricing has not yet been confirmed, but Logitech is taking pre-orders for the keyboard at $149.99 - a $20 premium over the non-swappable Logitech G Pro - plus $49.99 per switch set (around £122 and £41 respectively, excluding VAT.) More information is available on the official website.