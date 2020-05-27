Logitech announces G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed gaming keyboard

Logitech has announced its G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard - a keyboard with a big name, a small footprint, and an alarming price tag.

The tenkeyless wireless keyboard is a veritable smorgasbord of everything that gamers should want, in theory. It offers a fast wireless connection, up to 40 hours of battery life, mechanical switches, reactive RGB per-key lighting, and a small and lightweight design that's been created with gamers travelling to LAN parties in mind. Its measurements are a mere 368x150x22mm and it only weighs 810g so it's easy enough to take out and about with you, but you still have the satisfaction of GL mechanical switches which feel infinitely better than anything else. The top plate of the keyboard is made using 5052 aluminium alloy and the USB receiver can be stored in the back, so it's all designed with being carried around in mind.

Logitech reckons its GL mechanical switches offer 25 percent faster actuation compared to typical mechanical key switches while being half the height. The keyboard also offers different levels of tactile ness with GL Linear, GL Tactile, and GL Clicky all up for grabs via a quick preference switch. GL Linear aims to provide a smooth keystroke while the tactile version gives "discernible actuation" for when you prefer direct feedback, while the click version is noisy. Seriously, it's meant to be noisy with Logitech saying it's great if you want to "annoy roommates".

The Lightspeed part of the name denotes the wireless technology which Logitech believes offers a 1ms report rate, while still maintaining strong battery life. There's also Lightsync RGB technology so you can enjoy per-key lighting if that's what appeals to you. Logitech reckons if you switch off the lighting, the battery will last up to 135 days based on an average of 8 hours of use per day.

Outside of gaming needs, there's also a dedicated volume wheel and media keys for when you want to enjoy some shortcuts while watching or listening to something.

Sounds good to you? As it should because we haven't mentioned the price yet. For what Logitech regards as its "most advanced mechanical gaming keyboard to date," expect to pay $229 for the pleasure. Yes, we know that's a lot.

Still, if money is no object, it certainly looks rather nice. Imagine the horror if you spilled a drink on it though...