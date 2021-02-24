HyperX releases its Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard

HyperX has started to ship its first own branded 60 per cent layout keyboard. These compact reduced keyboard form factors are of particular interest to gamers who prefer mousing space over a fuller array of input keys. You can sit two of these keyboards together in the area of a single sheet of A4 paper. HyperX saw very high demand for its HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini collaboration last year which might have influenced its direction.

For some, the popular compromise TKL layouts are not reduced enough, and they don't miss having a set of dedicated function keys, arrow and navigation keys. Instead, these keys are accessed through Fn modifier toggles. There are other gamers who prefer full sized keyboards with extra keys and controls like macro and media keys, buttons and wheels – it all depends on the gaming or other PC-bound activity you spend your time on.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard specs

Petite 60 per cent form factor

HyperX mechanical switches

Full aircraft-grade aluminium body

Double shot PBT keycaps with side-printed secondary functions

RGB backlit keys with radiant lighting effects

Advanced customization with HyperX Ngenuity software

Three adjustable keyboard angles

Detachable braided USB-C cable (1.8m)

Included keycap puller and additional keycaps

Onboard memory

Game Mode, 100 per cent anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover functionalities

Multi-platform compatibility

Size 296 x 105.5 x 36.9mm

Weight 781.5g

As you can see in the specs above the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 uses the firm's own keyswitches it claims are "balanced for speed and performance which are rated to withstand 80 million keypresses". These are 'Red' feel switches lacking tactile clicks or bumps, and feature a light 45g operating force, 1.8mm actuation point, and 3.8mm travel.

Wear-resistant double shot PBT keycaps are used by HyperX. The secondary functions of keys are printed on the lower front faces, but this detail isn't back-lit, rather the light seeping between the keys will help you read these functions.

HyperX is selling the Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard now in the US for $99. The firm says it will release the keyboard in other select countries in March, with appropriate key layouts.