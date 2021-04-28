Gaming chair maker Secretlab shows off a new desk

Gaming chair specialists Secretlab have branched out into desks. The new Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk shows some careful thought has been given to the design which includes premium materials, a 'magnetic ecosystem', an offset hidden cable tidy compartment, as well as those essential aRGB trimmings.

Starting with the basics, the Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk can handle up to 100kg loads, has a 735mm height (adjustable by 20mm), and measures a 1500mm (L) x 700mm (W). The steel reinforced MDF top is quite thin too, at 20mm, which is said to be good for those who scoot about in gaming chars with built-in armrests – they should slide easily beneath the table-top as you nestle in place for work or play. Secretlab says it has built and tested the table and MDF top to be durable, with A*STAR, BIFMA, ISO, BSI tests all being successfully completed. The steel structure and legs look sturdy enough, but I don't have specs for them.

One of the other key design choices made by Secretlab is to have a cable management section at the back of the desk under a hinged top. Here you can hide various ugly power components like a multi-outlet strip and close the door. Further recesses and channels make cable management and routing quite easy and discrete. Additionally, magnetic channel and anchor accessories are available to keep your cables tidy but convenient, and the table legs include cable management too. Secretlab makes a big deal about its system allowing you to back your desk cleanly against the wall – you can even clamp a monitor arm in the rear tray, but that means you will have to leave it open.

This desk comes with a full coverage 'Signature Stealth' desk map in the price (at the time of writing) but you can add a Cloud9 or Team Liquid desktop top for an extra $49 as part of a launch sale bundle deal. These mats are magnetically secured and "crafted from plush and durable leatherette." As they are made for this desk they should work well and be secure enough.



Lastly, Secretlab invites you to add the finishing touches to the Magnus with its magnetic diffused RGB LED strips with 96 addressable LEDs per metre. This appears to be a $59 extra. Other extras are magnetic bumpers, a magnetic headphone hanger, plus various cable management, fastening, and sheathing products.





Secretlab is advertising the Magnus Metal Desk at a pre-order price of $449 + shipping with orders expected to be sent out from 3rd June (there may be delays because of Suez). The firm is also making a 1.2m wide version of this desk available for sale at a later date. Buyers get a 5-year warranty.