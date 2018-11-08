Despite growing support for connecting to PC-tethered virtual reality headsets over high-bandwidth low-latency wireless links, Zotac has announced it is refreshing its back-borne VR-centric gaming PC with the VR Go 2.0.

While there are numerous barriers to mainstream adoption of virtual reality technology, one of the biggest is the presence of a physical tether in the form of a bundle of wires which connects the headset to the driving PC. While professional installations tend to get around the problem with clever gantry systems that lift the wires up and out of the way, in-home VR doesn't really have that option. Solutions so far proposed by the industry include switching to wholly self-contained headsets like the Vive Focus, which brings with it a loss of visual fidelity and possible game complexity, or low-latency wireless add-ons typically based on Intel's high-bandwidth WiGig technology.

Zotac, though, is still very much attached to an earlier solution to the tether problem: the creation of compact gaming PCs worn on the player's back and powered by rechargeable batteries, giving the user complete freedom to roam without any potential latency or interference issues that may crop up with wireless connectivity.

The VR GO 2.0, as Zotac has named its latest creation, packs Nvidia's last-generation GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics alongside an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, with top-mounted input-output ports for connectivity to a compatible virtual reality headsets. Its casing is designed to slip into a bundled backpack which is claimed to feature a new design for improved weight distribution, better comfort courtesy of added foam padding and an extended-length back support, alongside hot-swappable batteries good for around an hour and a half of play time per charge - less, sadly, than the original VR GO design. Naturally, the case also includes RGB lighting.

Zotac has yet to confirm UK pricing and availability, but has sent the product live on its official website for those seeking additional information.