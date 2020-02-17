ASUS updates ROG Huracan G21 gaming system

ASUS has announced plans to update its compact ROG Huracan G21 gaming system, and it looks rather nice for those that don't want the hassle of building for scratch.

The angular case looks reminiscent of a games console prototype and is sure to be divisive because, well, look at it. Measuring 129.9x372.4x366.1mm means it's smaller than a traditional tower case too, but could be a little tricky to place anywhere given its stylings.

What's inside depends on your choice of configuration. Options include an Intel Core i5-9400 up to an Intel Core i9-9900K. Yes, this is an Intel only offering. Graphics card options are similarly decent, offering a GeForce RTX 2060, 2070 or 2080. Memory configurations go up to 32GB DDR-4 2666 with storage varying from 128GB SSD to 512GB SSD, with extra storage from a 1TB or 2TB HDD. Unusually, the ROG Huracan G21 also includes a DVD drive which isn't something we see very often any more, but could be useful if you want to play older games or watch some older media.

To facilitate ease of use, the ROG Huracan G21 has a magnetically attached foldable panel on its side so you can flip it open easily enough to improve cooling on top of its existing inlets that keep things ticking along nicely. You should also be able to easily upgrade any components if you feel like it, although we'd guess that slightly ruins the point of buying a ready made gaming system like this. Still, it could help in the future when it comes to providing you with more options.

Ports wise, the ROG Huracan G21 has mostly what you need. The front offers 2 USB-A ports with 1 USB-C connection, while the back offers 6 USB-A ports. Display outputs depend on which graphics card you choose, and there are analog and S/P DIF connectors for 5.1 speaker systems.

It's all rather appealing with ASUS also including its ROG Aegis III application for performance tweaking, along with its Aura Sync software because - of course - there are multiple RGB LEDs for controlling how things look.

ASUS hasn't released a price yet for the ROG Huracan G21 but we'd expect it to be announced quite soon given ASUS has a comprehensive product page online already.