Asus unveils the ROG Strix GA35-G35DX gaming PC

Previously teased at CES 2020, Asus has officially unveiled the ROG Strix GA35-G35DX gaming desktop system.

The pre-built system features up to a Ryzen 9 3950X processor and up to a RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. The options start at a Ryzen 7 3700X and a GeForce RTX 2060 with plenty of options in between. RAM options ramp up to 64GB DDR4 if you so wish.

Asus promises customisation is extensive, allowing for various different components as well as different colourings via the included LED fans. Predictably, there's also Asus Aura lighting support too so you can make things just as pretty as you want them to look.

The system offers a case that admittedly looks a lot like other gaming PC cases on the outside, but Asus promises that it utilises a "cutting edge" design for cooling so that it's able to cope with the temperature related demands of the 3950X. The chassis features a multi-zone design aimed at keeping the hottest components separated in different chambers, thereby minimising the thermal interface and allowing for lower ambient temperatures.

The CPU is cooled via a liquid cooling system which is always a promising move, with dedicated heatsinks across the PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. Indeed, Asus has implemented a mode called 'Stealth Power' which aims to keep fan noise down to a minimum with the promise of keeping the noise level under 35dB.

Inside is a ROG Strix X570-F gaming motherboard which features Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and SupremeFX audio. Connectivity wise, on the back, expect to see 4 USB 3.14 Gen 1 Type A ports, 3 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A, along with 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port. There are also 5 audio jacks.

Feel like you don't need more USB ports? Well, the front keeps going, courtesy of 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, and 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C. Surely you won't need more than 12 different USB ports?

It even provides 2 hot-swap SSD bays for when you need to quickly change drives, plus there's Keystone II technology aimed at LANs and competitions, allowing for easy profile switching.

Asus hasn't announced prices just yet but this system clearly isn't going to be anywhere near cheap, even at the lower end of the spec options. It won't be for everyone, both because of its price and because some will prefer building their own system, but if you're in the market for a pre-built gaming PC, this is one to keep an eye on.