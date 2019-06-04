MSI shows off X570 motherboards ready for 3rd Gen Ryzen

MSI joined Asus, Gigabyte, and more in showing off brand new X570 motherboards at Computex 2019.



MSI is one of those companies that always has more on show than we can realistically cover, so we wanted to focus on the big-hitters for PC desktop enthusiasts, which are of course its new X570 offerings. Specifically, we looked at the MEG X570 Godlike and the MEG X570 Ace, again because it has been a long time since flagship/premium designs have been offered on a mainstream AMD platform. MSI does also have lowlier X570 offerings inbound, but we’ll get to those once review season begins on the chipset. Sadly, there was no mini-ITX or micro-ATX X570 boards confirmed by MSI.

Starting with the Godlike (also covered in the video above), and here we are looking at MSI’s ultra-premium/flagship X570 offering. It’s equipped with a trio of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD slots, all of which are heatsink-cooled. The chipset is actively cooled by a fan with a patented design and semi-passive capability, and on the PCH heatsink (connected to the VRM ones via a long heat pipe) you also have onboard power and reset buttons. Dual eight-pin CPU power plugs are found in the top-left, and along the right side the USB 3.0 and SATA connectors are right-angled. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5Gb Ethernet take up networking duties, and MSI will also supply a 10G Super LAN PCIe add-in-card for those who want to/can utilise 10Gb Ethernet as well. The M.2 Xpander-Z Gen4 is another bundled AIC that adds another pair of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, this time with active cooling.

Stepping down to the MSI MEG X570 Ace (RGB memory not included), many of the Godlike’s features are preserved such as the onboard M.2 slots and networking capabilities. The cooling solution is also very similar with the extended heat pipe, semi-passive chipset fan, and triple M.2 heatsinks. You do lose the bundled AICs and a few power phases as well as some USB/SATA connectivity, but it’s definitely a feature-rich motherboard nonetheless.



As usual, you can expect to see fewer features and lower pricing on the lower-tier MSI X570 motherboards when they’re released in July. These include the MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WiFi, MPG X570 Gaming Edge WiFi, and MPG X570 Gaming Plus – stay tuned, as we’ll be looking to review as many as possible!