MSI launches MAG B460 Torpedo motherboard

MSI has launched a new Socket LGA1200 motherboard based on the Intel B460 chipset. Launched being the correct word because it's called the MAG B460 Torpedo.

The MAG B460 Torpedo is a new brand extension for the firm that's already enjoyed favouring aggressive sounding names with the Torpedo becoming part of the MSI Arsenal Gaming product family. It's aimed at a more budget keen audience than the MAG Tomahawk before it while still offering a fair few key features.

A typical ATX form factor design, as the chipset suggests, it's made for the Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-S processor range. It offers four DDR4 RAM slots that allow for up to 128GB of DDR4-2933 memory, along with six SATA III ports with support for RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10 arrays. There are two M.2 slots too which utilise a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. There's a catch though. While the main M.2 slot can house SSDs up to 110mm in length, the other slot is only compatible with drives up to 80mm. That same slot is also your only option if you want to use Intel Optane drives.

For your expansion needs, the motherboard has two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots along with two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots. Elsewhere, the MAG B460 Torpedo draws power from a mixture of 24-pin ATX and 8-pin EPS power connectors, and it uses a 13-phase VRM to power the CPU.

In terms of networking features, the MAG B460 Torpedo has one 2.5 GbE interface driven by a RealTek 8125B controller. There's also a RealTek flavoured onboard audio solution with a RealTek ALC1200 codec, 8-channel jacks and headphones amp. The motherboard also supports dual displays via its integrated graphics with one HDMI port and one DisplayPort. As expected from a MSI motherboard, it also comes with a Mystic Light compatible RGB pin header. USB wise, the rear panel features two USB 2.0 ports along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. There are also one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two USB 2.0 headers.



Wondering how much it'll cost? We don't have official UK prices yet but the US price comes in at $109.99 making it roughly $30 cheaper than the Tomahawk so expect something similar once it makes its way over here.