Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Tachyon motherboard available shortly

Gigabyte is preparing to release the Z590 Aorus Tachyon motherboard. This board takes hold of the reins from the firm's SOC series and is designed to offer the ultimate platform for overclockers. This Intel 10th / 11th generation Core processor supporting board is designed for open/bench systems and includes an exclusive 'Overclocking kit' with overclocking buttons and detection features. It is hoped that the Tachyon helps overclockers reach the highest CPU and DRAM frequencies possible.

One of the key features of the Z590 Aorus Tachyon motherboard is its specialised 12+1 Phases Digital VRM solution that draws power from twin 8-pin EPS connectors, with its 100A DrMOS and Tantalum polymer capacitors matrix. For memory overclockers its 'Xtreme Memory' two DIMM design with Shielded Memory Routing may be appreciated.

Cooling is of great importance to overclockers and Gigabyte helps here with its Smart Fan 6 utilising multiple temperature sensors, and for quieter, calmer moments Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and noise detection are ready. Dual-BIOS support is available, so you can have one as a backup or one for OC and another for slightly less OC. Gigabyte's Q-Flash Plus allows users to update the BIOS without installing a CPU, memory or graphics card.

Full specs of the ATX-format Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Tachyon motherboard are available here, but I think it is worth highlighting some of the key features, as below:

Four PCI-Express x16 slots, two of which are Gen 4.0 (RKL)

Three M.2 NVMe slots, one of which is Gen 4.0 (RKL), eight SATA 6Gb/s ports

Realtek ALC1220-VB codec on board with up to 7.1 channel support and S/PDIF

Intel 2.5GbE LAN chip, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210, Bluetooth 5.2

The Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Tachyon motherboard should become available shortly and US eTailers currently have it up for pre-order for about US$530.