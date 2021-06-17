Gigabyte launches AMD X570S Series Motherboards

There have been various leaks and spills about AMD releasing a new, revamped, passively cooled X570 chipset for Ryzen processor devotees over recent weeks / months. Today, Gigabyte has gone official with its range of AMD X570S series motherboards, which it headlines as featuring "Extreme Silent Cooling".

Gigabyte's press release to mark this occasion includes a quote from AMD client computing exec Chris Kilburn, who described the X570S platform as "new and innovative," and said these motherboards will be a top choice for Ryzen 5000 series processors and both gamers and content creators alike.

In more technical details, Gigabyte says that its range of new X570S motherboards have the following important thermal design features in common;

Passive thermal design with optimized hardware layout

Enlarged-surface chipset heatsink

Fin-Array II technology

Direct Touch Heatpipe II technology

M.2 Thermal Guard III technology

In addition to the above thermal design choices, Gigabyte has implemented hybrid fans controlled / monitored by multiple temperature sensors. It goes on to say that the new thermal design has facilitated improved power delivery – with all new boards offering at least a 14 phase digital power design, with the top-end X570 Aorus Xtreme motherboard featuring 16 phases.

Looking at further model-specifics, the X570S Aorus Master, Aorus Pro AX and Aero G models all feature Gigabyte's new Active OC Tuner flexible active overclocking technology to intelligently and actively switch between PBO and manual overclocking settings. It also says that all the new Aorus motherboards include PCIe 4.0 interface enhancements, for better throughput and thermals. Furthermore, every model in the new X570S lineup offers a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connection, and Wi-Fi models boast of using the 802.11ax standard which delivers blazing fast 2.4Gbps connection speeds (The Aorus Master offers Wi-Fi 6E). Last but not least all new X570S motherboards will have a front panel ready USB 3.2 Type-C interface, with select models offering up to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C with up to 20Gbps bandwidth.

Throughout the range you will have choices of various design aesthetics, RGB Fusion LED lighting, Hi-Fi audio and more, backed up by regular Gigabyte Aorus features such as Q-Flash Plus, Ultra Durable components and so on. With this latest collection, Gigabyte has also decided to release secretor motherboards under its Aero brand – just like it does with its laptops. That name makes more sense with the laptops as they are thin and light with lots of holes (venting perforations) but it looks like Aero will replace the Vision series going forward.