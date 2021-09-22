EVGA X570 (AMD) Dark motherboard launched at US$690

EVGA, and its overclocking henchmen, have been teasing the release of its first AMD Ryzen motherboard since June. Now, at long last, the EVGA X570 Dark has become an official product, and you can check it out in detail on the dedicated product pages, and even go and buy it via your usual EVGA reseller for a steep but not surprising price of US$689.99 or your local equivalent (limit one per household).

If you have had prior experience of modern EVGA Dark motherboards, you will have more than an inkling of what to expect, and the manufacturer has all the same kinds of claims for this AMD AM4 socket product as for its Intel wares; extraordinary performance, support for the latest and fastest memory and other I/O tech, in addition to beefy cooling and OC support components. Many key features of the EVGA X570 Dark can be summed up by the numerically labelled board layout below.

Some other details that aren't perfectly clear from the image and numerical key above are that this is a motherboard with support for up to DDR4 4800 memory (plus OC), it offers Nvidia SLI and AMD SenseMI tech support, it supports Resizable BAR for Nvidia GPUs, it sports metal reinforced PCIe slots, the CPU socket and DIMM slots are rotated 90 degrees for 'upgraded cooling' capability, and the onboard VRM heatsinks are equipped with dual-fans.

EVGA highlights the use of its Eleet X1 utility software for motherboard settings and components tuning. The tool can facilitate "quick and easy" overclocking, real-time system monitoring across key components, and more.

The EVGA X570 Dark has already been used by well-known overclocker KingPin, and Dancop, but hasn't featured in any HWBot world records as yet.