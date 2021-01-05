Asus confirms PC component price increases for 2021

Asus components are already angled towards the higher priced end of the components market. This statement certainly applies to its ROG, Gaming, and Strix families. A few hours ago Asus Technical Product Marketing Manager, Juan Jose, posted a warning on the Asus PC DIY Facebook members group that purchasers should expect to pay at least a little more for their Asus components going into 2021.

H2 2020 might be characterised as being somewhat painful for PC DIYers - with some great component launches, especially from AMD, Nvidia and partners – but woeful distribution/stocks, and people taking advantage of the short supply to extort huge prices for hard-to-find latest gen CPUs and GPUs.

Forewarning enthusiasts, Asus's Jose put the FB group he administrates on alert by saying that Asus has sketched out a new set of MSRPs for its 'award winning' graphics cards and motherboards. Jose said that Asus had fought hard to minimise price increases but the tide of reality, particularly with regard to supply and logistics, means that an announcement of the new MSRPs will be made shortly. The simple fact is that Asus has faced increased costs for running its operations, components, logistics, and various import tariffs - and these costs have to be passed on, such is business.



The full statement shared by Jose on the Asus PC DIY Group was as follows:

Update regarding MSRP pricing for ASUS components in 2021. This update applies to graphics cards and motherboards* We have an announcement in regards to MSRP price changes that are effective in early 2021 for our award-winning series of graphic cards and motherboards. Our new MSRP reflects increases in cost for components. operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs. We worked closely with our supply and logistic partners to minimize price increases. ASUS greatly appreciates your continued business and support as we navigate through this time of unprecedented market change. *additional models may see an increase as we moved further into Q1.

Some recent Asus kit price increases have already been noticed by the likes of WCCFTech but it is hard to know if those priced were inflated due to short supply and could be further impacted by the official MSRP lifts.

Source: Asus PC DIY Group via WCCF Tech