Asus announces 'next-generation Ryzen' BIOS updates

AMD might not be quite ready to make its next-generation mainstream Ryzen processors official, but that's not stopping motherboard makers from confirming that their release is just around the corner: Asus has revealed the incoming firmware updates which will add support to a selection of its motherboards.

Based around the Zen 2 microarchitecture, which rumours have pinned at around a 15 percent improvement in instructions per clock (IPC) compared to the current-generation 2000-series Zen+ processors, the 3000-series Ryzen processors are expected to be announced, if not fully launched, imminently. That expectation is bolstered by Asus' announcement this week that it has a selection of firmware updates for its 300- and 400-series motherboards specifically to add support for unnamed 'next-generation AMD Ryzen CPUs'.

The company's list covers the bulk of its Ryzen-supporting motherboard family, from the B350 chipset up to the X470 and sub-brands ranging from Prime and TUF to the company's flagship Republic of Gamers (ROG). These, Asus has promised, will receive firmware updates which provide compatibility with the new chips - AMD having already pledged to maintain support for the AM4 socket over several generations.

Missing from the list, however, is any sign of the company's lower-end A320-chipset motherboards. This doesn't necessarily mean that they won't be getting an update, however: Asus has confirmed that it will be expanding the list with 'additional motherboard models' in the near future.

The full list of supported motherboards, as it stands, and the firmware version that will need to be installed to support the next-generation Ryzen parts can be found on the Asus website.