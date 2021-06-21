Samsung expands its Odyssey Gaming Monitor lineup

Samsung has unveiled four new gaming monitors, expanding its Odyssey Gaming Monitor lineup. Today's announcement is exclusively of flat screen gaming monitors ranging from 24 to 28-inches in diagonal and 2160p, 1440p, and 1080p resolutions. All the new Odyssey monitors boast a minimum 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync / G-Sync adaptive refresh rate tech, wide viewing angles, Samsung's special gaming features such as Low Input Lag mode, fully adjustable stands, and VESA mounting options.

Interestingly, Samsung now claims to be the "number one player in the gaming monitor market," quoting IDC Q1 2021 figures. It says that it decided to issue this all-flat screen update in the wake of the all-curved Odyssey range it introduced in 2020.



The top end model introduced today is the Odyssey G7 28-inch (Model: G70A). This uses a 4K display panel with HDR 400 support. As well as supporting AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and being Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, this monitor can support max refresh rates of up to 144Hz. Another key start watched closely by gamers is the response time, and this monitor doesn't disappoint with its claimed 1ms GtG figure.

Thanks to this 28-incher's HDMI 2.1 compatibility, delivering max resolution and refresh rates for not only PC, but next-generation consoles with 4K 120Hz support, the G7 offers high-quality consistency across platforms.

Moving down a notch, Samsung offers the Odyssey G5 27-inch (Model: G50A). This monitor has a QHD (1440p) panel, which is a decent choice for its 27-inch diagonal. It offers the fastest refresh screen from today's new offerings, a max of 165Hz. It supports both AMD FreeSync Premium, and is Nvidia G-Sync Compatible. Again, this screen has a claimed response time of claimed 1ms GtG.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 (Model: G30A) is available with either a 27-inch or 24-inch diagonal. Whichever you choose, you get an FHD 1080p panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time. AMD FreeSync Premium is present again, but these monitors haven't been certified as being Nvidia G-Sync Compatible. Another point to note is that the G30A has the lowest max brightness here, maxing out at 250 nits. The G30A also has fewer Samsung Gaming features, though does include the essentials of Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Black Equalizer, and Refresh Rate Optimizer - as you can see in the features table embedded below.