Philips launches pair of 31.5-inch monitors with USB-C and Windows Hello

Philips has announced a pair of new 31.5-inch IPS monitors aimed at professionals working in fields such as architecture, graphic design, engineering and others that require high-performance monitors for precise, accurate, colour-critical work. They may also be a good choice for home users, depending on the user needs, and will be made available to consumers too. The main difference between the two new monitors, the Philips 326P1H and Philips 329P1H is that the former has a Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) panel, the latter a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) panel.



Key similarities of the two monitors beyond their physical dimensions are; the use of IPS panels, they have built-in USB Type-C docking stations with power delivery, they include an advanced 2.0MP webcam with Windows Hello capabilities, the inclusion of Flicker-Free and LowBlue modes, and their adherence to TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort standards.

You can use USB to connect for the video signal but the built in hub offers much more. For example, the hub can provide power delivery to your laptop as long as it uses 90W or less. Furthermore, there are four USB 3.2 Type-A ports (one fast charge compatible), and an Ethernet connector. Other ports on the monitors include; DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 2, and an audio output if you don't want to listen to the built-in stereo 5W speakers.

Whichever model you buy you will get 4ms response time, a max brightness of 350nits, and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Refresh rate spec is somewhat different though with the QHD model being 48–75Hz, and the UHD model 23–75Hz. The colour performance of the QHD model is slightly weaker at NTSC 106%, sRGB 118%, Adobe RGB 87% -compared to the UHD model with NTSC 117%, sRGB 128%, Adobe RGB 89% colour gamuts. Both models have a delta E of <2.

As professional models they come with standards that offer a decent range of adjustments; 180mm height, 90 degree pivot, 180 degree swivel, and -5+25 degree tilt. Yes, the monitor stands can be taken off and a third part VESA 100 x 100 solution employed.

In an email to Bit-Tech, Philips said that the 326P1H monitor is available from the beginning of December with an RRP of £399, and the 329P1H monitor will become available from the end of December at an RRP of £519.