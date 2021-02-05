MSI launches the MPG Artymis 343CQR gaming monitor

MSI has launched a new gaming monitor to its MPG series. The new MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR is a large monitor at 34-inches in diagonal, with a pronounced curve (1000R) to its 1440p VA panel. MSI waxes lyrical about the Artymis name, Greek mythology, hunting, bows, antlers, kindness, and majesty on its news site, but I will be concentrating on the slightly more important tech specs here.

According to MSI the 1000R curve was chosen as it "perfectly matches the curvature of the human eye," reducing eye fatigue as you scan from left to right and back during your gaming sessions – as well as enhancing your feeling of immersion in the game.

The display upon which this monitor is based uses a VA panel, held in a 'frameless design'. MSI's panel of choice has 3440 x 1440 pixels (UWQHD) for a pixel pitch of 0.23175mm square. It is claimed to be capable of reproducing VESA DisplayHDR400 quality visuals. Its max brightness is better than 400 nits though, being as much as 550 nits, and the contrast ratio on offer is 3000:1. In terms of gamut coverage, the MPG Artymis 343CQR's 8-bit+FRC panel is good for 92.7 per cent DCI-P3 and 117.8 per cent sRGB.

Moving along to the key performance stats that make this monitor appealing to gamers, this monitor offers a 1ms response time (MPRT, and fast refresh rates. The refresh rate can be adjusted between 48 to 165Hz and if you have a FreeSync compatible GPU then you can turn on the option for VRR to prevent stuttering and tearing.

A number of Smart Gaming features of the MPG Artymis 343CQR are outlined by MSI on the official product pages. For example, this monitor is among the first to introduce the HDMI CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) function which wakes up the screen in appropriate modes for PCs, PlayStations, and Switch consoles. Smart Gaming tech such as Sound Tune background noise elimination, Optix Scope crosshairs/aiming magnifier, and game visual equaliser settings (for spotting things lurking in the shadows), are present here. A gaming OSD app is available for tweaking settings via Windows (rather than using the joystick-driven OSD).

MSI supplies this monitor with an adjustable stand, which provides a wide range of locomotion; tilt (-5° ~ 20°), swivel (-30° ~ 30°), and height (0 – 100mm). However, there is no pivoting here. Ports are ample with the product offering 1x DP(1.4), 2x HDMI (2.0), 1x USB Type-C (DisplayPort Alternate), 1x earphone out, Kensington lock - as well as a USB hub with 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A and 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type B. Multiple inputs can be used with Pip/PbP. Other things about this design worth highlighting are its built-in headset hanger, mouse bungee, 5-way joystick OSD with macro key.

Last but not least the MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR features Mystic Light advanced RGB lighting. There are RGB zones across the bottom of the screen, as well as a lighting strip and logo area on the back.

MSI hasn't provided any info about availability and pricing, but I've spotted it for sale on Amazon US for $899.

