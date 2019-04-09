MMD launches Philips Momentum 32” console gaming monitor

MMD has officially announced an expansion of the Momentum range of console gaming monitors with the 326M6VJRMB, a 32” display with 4K UHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.



The screen joins the previously-released 43” screen. So high a resolution (3,840 x 2,160) in a 32” display gives it a high pixel density of 144 pixels per inch. Furthermore, 600 nits of peak brightness plus 98.61 percent claimed coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut nets the screen DisplayHDR 600 certification, and it comes with a claimed contrast ratio of 3,000:1. The underlying display technology is multi-domain vertical alignment (MVA), and it offers eight zones of localised dimming to help with HDR content.



Looking to woo gamers further, the 326M6VJRMB also features Adaptive Sync technology with a 40-60Hz range. Currently, consoles supporting this are the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. It also is said to have ‘low’ input lag and a response time of 4ms.



Physically, the screen has 110mm of height adjustment as well as tilt mechanics, and users will also find a four-port USB 3.0 Hub (or USB 3.1 Gen 1, or USB 3.2 Gen 1, whichever damn name you want to use), with two of these ports featuring fast charging.



Many of you will be familiar with Philips’ Ambiglow lighting system, which makes a return here. It uses a dedicated processor to analyse incoming image content, dynamically altering the back-mounted LEDs with the aim of providing a “halo” of light around the screen edges that responds automatically to whatever is being displayed. All in the name of immersion, of course...



The Momentum 326M6VJRMB will launch this month with a retail price of 599 Euros including taxes, which at the time of writing converts to around £515. More information is available from the official website.

