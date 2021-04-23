Iiyama launches 27-inch G-Master Red Eagle gaming monitor

Iiyama has launched a monitor which boasts new 'Fast IPS panel technology' which could bring it to the attention of speed hungry PC gamers. Starting with the basics, the Iiyama G-Master GB2770QSU-B1 Red Eagle is a flat panel 27-incher with WQHD 2560 x 1440 pixels. It delivers a more than generous shot of speed thanks to its aforementioned panel which is capable of 0.5ms MPRT, 40~165Hz, and supports FreeSync Premium Pro.

Thanks to the above outlined qualities, Iiyama says that the new monitor "delivers next level gaming". It isn't all about speed though, the Fast IPS panel has some decent sounding quality specs such as; a true 8-bit panel, 400cd/m² typical max brightness, 1000:1 max contrast, and wide viewing angles. We sadly don't get any colour gamut specs, but this monitor is said to be HDR400 certified.



There is of course a sprinkling of OSD features for gamers. The GB2770QSU-B1 includes; OverDrive, Black Tuner, Blue Light Reducer, Predefined and Custom Gaming Modes, LFC (low framerate compensation) in addition to 6-axis colour control.

Rounding off this offering are both HDMI and DP ports, 2x 3.0 USB (DC5V 900mA), 2x 2W speakers, and a headphone connector. There are dedicated Power, Menu/ Select, +/ Volume, -/ ECO, Exit, Input Select buttons in addition to the joystick adjuster. Iiyama supplies a stand for this 100x100 VESA mount monitor which provides up to 130mm height adjustment, as well as pivot and tilting from 18° up; 3° down.

I've seen the new Iiyama G-Master GB2770QSU-B1 Red Eagle advertised for around the £400 to £450 inc VAT mark in the UK.