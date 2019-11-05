Dell announces UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor for content creators

Dell introduced a new monitor for content creators at the Adobe MAX 2019 convention on Monday.

The UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor monitor (UP2720Q) is purportedly the world's first 27-inch 4K monitor that offers a built-in colorimeter as well as Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

Dell's Yoon Lee explained in an accompanying blog that the 'built-in colorimeter helps users stay productive and get work done faster with quick and easy calibration — on-demand or scheduled after hours for consistent and optimized color performance every time.' She continued by explaining that 'users will also experience a more efficient workflow with a responsive built-in colorimeter that maintains consistency from production to delivery.'

For users where colour accuracy is vital, the UP2720Q is an immediately attractive-sounding proposition.

On top of the colorimeter, the 27-inch IPS panel offers a 3840x2160 resolution running at a native 60Hz. It also has a 250-nit maximum brightness, a 1,300:1 contrast ratio (typical) and a 178-degree viewing angle. In addition are two response times: 8ms in 'normal' mode and 6ms in 'fast' mode.

The monitor also provides two HDMI 2.0 ports (HDCP 2.2) and one DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2) connector, along with he option to connect to your PC via a Thunderbolt 3 port supporting DisplayPort 1.4. There's a second Thunderbolt 3 port, too, for connecting external devices or another UltraSharp 27 display.

Finally, if that wasn't enough, the display also has two USB-A ports supporting DisplayPort 1.4 and 10Gbps data transfers, and two other USB-A ports that only support 10Gbps transfers. Want more? There's a final pair of USB-A ports that support a lower 5Gbps data transfer.

Other features include flicker-free technology, two picture-in-picture modes, VESA mounting support, an antitheft stand lock slot, and the option to daisy-chain it with compatible MST monitors. It also has a shading hood to reduce glare from ambient lighting.

With a focus on good colour right down to supporting 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour space, the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor monitor looks like it's shaping up to be a great screen for designers.

It's out in January 2020. UK prices haven't been announced yet but the USD price is a penny under $2,000.