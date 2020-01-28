Asus announces new portable monitor: ROG Strix XG17AHPE

Asus has launched a new portable monitor called the ROG Strix XG17AHPE and it promises a rather impressive 240Hz refresh rate.

Portable monitors are slowly growing in popularity but all too often, they're not particularly great when it comes to technical specifications. The ROG Strix XG17AHPE seems to be bucking this trend though. The 17.3" IPS panel with 1080p resolution with maximum brightness that goes up to 300 nits. Contrast ratio is 1000:1 with the panel boasting a 3ms GtG response time. It uses VESA's Adaptive-Sync for its Variable Refresh Rate technology too.

There are also typical Asus features including GamePlus and GameVisual modes so everything should - in theory - look good regardless of what you're doing with it. There's also a Shadow Boost feature which aims to lighten dark areas as you play, reminding us that this monitor is squarely aimed at the gaming market.

Port wise, there's the option of USB-C or Micro HDMI 2.0 with a built-in ESS Sabre 9118 DAC for transferring digital audio signals to analog signals if you're using separate speakers or headphones. It has 2 built-in 1W stereo speakers within the body too.

Battery power is also an option as one would hope from a portable device, with a 7800mAh battery providing about 3 and a half hours of usage. We're guessing in action, that figure will probably dip a bit depending on what you're doing with it. There's a stand too so you can mount the display horizontally or vertically if you like.

Ultimately though, it's the fairly remarkable 240Hz refresh rate that makes this monitor most appealing. It's unusual to see a portable monitor with such features although some do exist such as G-Story's range but rarely with as many other useful features, or as good a screen.

Aimed at gamers keen for an extra or bigger screen while on the move, the monitor can also be used with consoles and smartphones, giving some rather convenient extra functionality. Not that the ROG Strix XG17AHPE is the lightest of devices. It's pretty thin at only 1cm thick but it weighs just over a kilogram and it's fairly bulky given its length, so you'll need to plan ahead with this one.

No pricing has been provided by ASUS just yet although rumours suggest it may be around the €400 mark. That sounds a little low to us given the specs but we can live in hope, right?