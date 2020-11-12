AOC teams up with Porsche for a fast sleek gaming monitor

AOC and Porsche have teamed up to create a fast, sleek, curved screen gaming monitor. Heralded as a monitor that provides "performance with no compromise on style," the 27-inch display boasts a QHD resolution panel with 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms MPRT response time. Ahead of its release (available shortly), the Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 has already secured a prestigious Red Dot 2020 design award.

The PD27, for short, blends AOC Agon eSports knowhow with Porsche's motorsports DNA with the aim to thrill gamers with a heady mix of performance and design. The overall look is pleasingly minimal from the front with what is referred to as a three sided frameless design, proudly bearing the Porsche name on the bezel below the screen surface. Around the back of this 1000R curved screen you will see the unique looking white metal stand which was inspired by the roll cage of a racing car.

Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 specs:

27-inch VA panel with 1000R curve

16:9 aspect ratio, 2560x1440 resolution display

240Hz refresh rate

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

0.5 ms MPRT pixel response time / 1ms GtG response time

1.7 billion colours

VESA DisplayHDR 400

550nits max brightness

Two 5W speakers, DTS sound support

4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 inputs,

microphone and headphone connector ports

520mm x 370mm x 651mm, 1.02kg

Integrated LightFX

A feature worth mentioning that isn't part of the key specs is the provided IR remote, which is shaped like a car centre console. The PD27's remote allows for quick access to features and adjustments such as monitor settings and gaming presets.

Porsche says the PD27 will become available from the middle of this month direct and from specialist stores. The monitor's MSRP is £719.99 / €799.00.

