AOC says its Agon AG273QZ monitor will use 'next-gen' TN panel

Much like buses, AOC has announced another high performance monitor aimed squarely at gamers - the Agon AG273QZ.

If you were understandably cynical about the response time of the recently announced Agon AG353UCG, you'll be even more uncertain of the Agon AG273QZ. That's because AOC reckons its 27 inch display will utilise a 'next-gen' TN panel, combining better colour gamuts than before along with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time.

As well as that, the Agon AG273QZ offers a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 via its TN panel. You'd expect some loss of colour and contrast quality but AOC reports that its colour reproduction is still very good. Dig out your pinches of salt now. Still, AOC reckons it covers 126.4 percent of the sRGB colour space and 93.7 percent of AdobeRGB. The monitor can achieve a peak brightness of 400 nits and it's certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400 so you can enjoy HDR as you game or watch films. It also utilises AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology in a bid to minimise latency and there's variable refresh rate support too.

Extra features also include AOC Game Color, AOC Shadow Control, 6 different game modes with 3 of those user-customisable, plus AOC's use of flicker-free technology and a low blue light mode too.

For the sake of good looks, there's also a customisable RGB LED ring on the back of the monitor for when you want everything to match up perfectly, LED wise. The stand itself is ergonomic so there's adjustments for height, tilt, and swivel, plus there are headset holders on either side for those wishing to be neat.

The monitor offers fairly typical input options including 2 DisplayPort 1.4 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, plus microphone in and headphone out. There's a 4 port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hub thrown in too.

On the surface, the AOC Agon AG273QZ sounds pretty promising and so it should be. It has a RRP of £659 which is rather pricey for a TN based panel even with those kind of specifications.

Still, if you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, if AOC can actually demonstrate those response times during actual play sessions, it could be worth purchasing.