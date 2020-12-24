AOC CQ30G3E curved gaming monitor launched

A new AOC gaming monitor has been released to join others in its slowly expanding G3 range. The new AOC CQ30G3E is built around a 30-inch diagonal panel with 1500R curvature. AOC has selected a panel based upon VA technology with wide viewing angles and characteristic inky blacks. This 2560x1080 panel features 1ms MPRT but its adaptive sync range crests at a rather pedestrian 75Hz.

AOC's choice of a 30-inch Ultrawide FHD panel might appeal to some who can't decide between say, a 27-inch FHD monitor and a 32-inch QHD monitor – both of which are quite common. If the AOC CQ30G3E sounds sweet due to this choice there are still a number of other important specs to consider before edging towards any kind of purchasing decision. Please find below an outline of the CQ30G3E's key specs:



30-inch 8-bit VA panel with narrow bezels

2560 x 1080 pixels resolution

1500R curvature

Contrast ratio of 3000:1

Brightness of up to 300 nits

Colour coverage: 127 per cent sRGB, 99 per cent DCI-P3, 109 per cent NTSC gamut

Response of 1ms MPRT

Max refresh rate of 75Hz (with FreeSync support)

2x HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack

Tilt adjustment stand which can be detached and replaced with VESA 100 x 100 unit

I'm sure it didn't take readers long to realise that this isn't a premium gaming monitor, as you scrolled through the specs bullet points. However it does come with some further niceties that we have grown to expect from AOC gaming monitors as standard; low blue light mode and flicker-free technology, low motion blur tech, low input lag mode, HDR-mode, gaming equaliser presets (FPS/RTS etc), frame counter and crosshair overlays, and it works with the G-Menu Windows software for fast intuitive tweaking.

As the AOC CQ30G3E has only just been listed in China at the time of writing I don't have any European/American availability or pricing details.

