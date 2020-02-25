AOC announces Agon AG353UCG gaming monitor

AOC has launched its high-end Agon AG353UCG curved gaming display, and it comes with a wealth of impressive sounding features, at a substantial price.

The 35 inch 21:9 panel offers a native 3440 x 1440 resolution along with a smooth 200Hz refresh rate. There's also Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification so it meets Nvidia's ideal specifications for response times, colour spaces, and backlighting. It also has a response time of merely 2ms, promising minimal input lag at all times.

The monitor's VA panel uses quantum dot technology for superior vibrant and bright colour reproduction with 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 1000 nits peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. It also offers a staggering 512 local dimming zones which work to provide a very wide dynamic range.

On top of that is the somewhat divisive curved nature of the panel. It utilises a 1800R radius and should look quite remarkable from the right angle. That shouldn't be too hard to do either with a stand that offers adjustable height and tilt. For those who can't get enough of lighting, there's also an RGB LED ring on the back. It's all squarely aimed at being a gamer's dream monitor and clearly is building upon AOC's past successes with gaming displays.

Connectivity wise, the monitor offers 1 DisplayPort 1.4 input, an HDMI 2.0b port, and Mini DisplayPort input. There are also audio connectors comprising of line out, mic in, and headphone out. Room has also been made for a 4 port USB 3.0 hub with a Type-B upstream port. It's a nearly 11kg monitor without the stand so expect this to be a fairly hefty addition to your desk. Impressively, it does include a carry handle for those times you need to move it around.

There's a lot going on with the AOC Agon AG353UCG and there needs to be - its RRP is £2,159. Granted that's on a par with its main rivals, the Acer Predator X35 and Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ, but it certainly makes it quite the pricey purchase.

If you happen to have that much money spare and you're looking for a high-end monitor, the AOC Agon AG353UCG will be released later this month. There's not much left of this month, so we're guessing the end of this week.