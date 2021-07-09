Qualcomm launches its first own-brand smartphone at $1,500

Qualcomm has announced its first smartphone, which for now doesn't seem to have a proper name, as it is dubbed the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. The device has been designed by Asus for Qualcomm and looks rather nondescript, as you can see from the video/images here. However, the component choice is definitely premium, something reflected very starkly in the ambitious pricing – US$1,500. Qualcomm encourages those interested to sign up to become a Snapdragon Insider and be notified about further details and availability.





Of course, the new Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features a Qualcomm processor, and the Snapdragon 888 has been chosen for this device. That is Qualcomm's current flagship mobile SoC – but for a device that isn't available, yet one wonders why the recently announced SD888+ wasn't the natural premium choice. Without further ado, let me bullet point the key specs, so you can get a good overall feel for this device:

Processor: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor with Adreno 660 GPU

Memory/storage: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on board

Display: 6.78-inch 2448 x 1080 pixels 144Hz / 1ms Samsung AMOLED display with HDR10, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 150.89% sRGB colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Front camera: 24MP, with 27mm equivalent lens hidden in the top bezel – so there are no notches or holes in the display

Rear cameras: triple cam setup with a 64MP main camera featuring Sony IMX686 sensor and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with macro capabilities, and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS provides 3x optical (10x digital) zoom. Dual-LED flash is present. Cameras are capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps, and 4K videos at 30fps or 60fps

Audio: Snapdragon Sound technology which delivers 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution music streaming, as well as aptX Voice, and the device comes with stereo speakers built-in

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual 5G SIM support is standard

Battery: a 4,000mAh cell with Quick Charge 5.0 should see you through a day

Others: fingerprint sensor, other standard sensors including navigation sensors, and Android 11, are present

In the box: the 210g and 173.15 x 77.25 x 9.55mm smartphone, Premium Earbuds and Charging Case, Quick Charge 5 power adapter (65W), Phone case, Documentation (User Guides, Warranty Cards), USB-C to USB-C Cable for Quick Charge 5 adapter (1 meter), USB-C to USB-A Cable for earbuds charging case (50cm), Ejector pin (SIM tray needle).

In summary, this seems to be a capable but unexciting new smartphone which is somewhat overpriced. UK and Euro purchasers don't seem to be getting ripped off in the currency exchange rates, with the new mobile touted to become available "soon" at $1,499 / £1,099 / €1,299.