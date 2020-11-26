Team Group launches T-Force Zeus DDR4 memory modules

Memory specialist Team Group has launched a new range of DDR4 memory kits for desktops and laptops. The new T-Force Zeus DDR4 memory modules feature a visually striking design and are said to be carefully constructed with select, high quality ICs.

The new T-Force Zeus DDR4 memory module design for desktop PCs combines the Zeus thunderbolt motif with the T-Force logo in brushed aluminium on a deep red background. This design is on the slim heatspreader, affixed to the black PCB. Kits with the following capacities, speeds, and latencies are being made available:

UDIMM DDR4-3200, 16-20-20-40, 1.35 V, 8 GB to 32 GB X 2

UDIMM DDR4-3200, 20-22-22-46, 1.20 V, 8 GB to 32 GB X 2

UDIMM DDR4-3000, 16-18-18-38, 1.35 V, 8 GB to 32 GB X 2

UDIMM DDR4-2666, 19-19-19-43, 1.20 V, 8 GB to 32 GB X 2

For gaming enthusiasts using laptops, Team Group is offering its matching T-Force Zeus SO-DIMM DDR4 gaming laptop memory. Like the new desktop DIMMs, these SODIMMs come in up to 32GB capacity and frequencies up to 3,200MHz. However, these SODIMMs aren't sold in kits but as individual products.

Whichever memory modules you choose, for your platform of choice, Team Group says that the kits are one-click over clocking compatible, as well as being a good match for either the latest Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors.

SO-DIMM DDR4-3200, 22-22-22-52, 1.20 V, 8 GB/16 GB/32 GB

SO-DIMM DDR4-2666, 19-19-19-43, 1.20 V, 8 GB/16 GB/32 GB

Buyers of the new T-Force Zeus DDR4 memory modules get a lifetime warranty. We don't have pricing or availability details at the time of writing.