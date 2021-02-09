Team Group launches RGB RAM and SSD products in white

If you are going for an all-white PC build and enjoy your RGB you will soon have more component choice thanks to Team Group. The PC components maker has launched all-new white versions of its Xtreem aRGB White Gaming Memory and its Delta Max White RGB SSD. Both the new product lines feature a "lustrous, clean white," which are translucent to provide cool lighting effects and embrace the T-Force design aesthetic. The T-Force aRGB system is compatible with Asus Aura Sync / Gigabyte RGB Fusion / MSI Mystic Light Sync / ASRock-Polychrome Sync / Biostar Advanced Vivid LED DJ.

The new memory modules are based upon the 2020 Red Dot Design Award-winning Xtreem aRGB Gaming Memory modules – but in white. Team Group says these modules are built using a 10-layer PCB. Buyers can spec them in 8, 16 or 32GB modules and in speeds from 3,200MHz CL14 up to 4,000MHz CL18. Overclocking profiles are supported for quick and easy single-click OC implementation.





Alongside the above memory modules Team Group has launched its Delta Max White RGB SSD. From the images you can see a preview of the aRGB lighting permeating the translucent white cover. The product maker says that these 2.5-inch SSDs have the "largest RGB-lit panel in the storage device industry". For adaptability and flexibility Team Group provides both 5V and USB 10-pin ports for synchronized lighting effects via a variety of means.





For tech details, the SSD features 3D NAND flash memory, read: 560MB/s write: 510MB/s, up to 90K/80K IOPS, smart management for longer lifespan, and come with a three-year warranty. This white 2.5-inch SSD is only being made available in a 1TB version.

We haven't been notified of pricing and availability as yet.