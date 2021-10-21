G.Skill announces Trident Z5 DDR5-6600 32GB memory kits

There has been increasing activity on the DDR5 memory front as we edge closer to the release of the first consumer desktop PC platforms that support it. Back in May, Bit-Tech reported on Corsair teasing its upcoming DDR5-6400 RAM sticks, but G.Skill has just cast those into the shade with its announcement of DDR5-6600 CL36-36-36-76 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits.





The new memory kits will form part of the G.Skill Trident Z5 memory kit range. G.Skill says its new DDR5-6400 kits are "the world's first DDR5 memory kits," and it has validated their use at "an extreme speed and low latency of DDR5-6600 CL36-36-36-76". It goes on to point out that many rivals ship DDR5 memory with CL40-40-40 timings, as well as lower headline data transfer rates.

Creating the Trident Z5 DDR5-6600 32GB memory kits follows a familiar story line to the one we have heard from G.Skill over the years. It sources high-performance Samsung DDR5 ICs and picks through them to create its matched validated sets. G.Skill reckons this process makes its memory kits "the ultimate performance choice for gamers, enthusiasts, and overclockers."

Sometimes G.Skill releases a product matrix table for its RAM kits, but today it looks like there is just the headlining Trident Z5 DDR5-6600 32GB memory kit being announced. However, it does highlight that when the Trident Z5 family begins to be released, there will also be a Trident Z5 RGB series with a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting atop of the sticks. The non-RGB LED models have a sleek piano black top bar.

We don't have any pricing or availability details at this time. Such info would be welcome, as there is expected to be up to a 50 per cent premium to be paid on the same capacity DDR4 memory, never mind this premium stuff sold by G.Skill.