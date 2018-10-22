Lenovo launches charitable foundation

Chinese technology giant Lenovo has announced the formal launch of the Lenovo Foundation, a charitable and philanthropic arm which formalises a programme of corporate social responsibility the company has been running over the past two years.

Officially launched today, and celebrated with a temporary company rebrand from 'Lenovo' to 'Love on,' the Lenovo Foundation is described by the company as having the intention of increasing access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and helping to empower diverse and underserved communities, both through global grant programmes and employee engagement.

'We have a responsibility to support inclusivity – not just in the workplace, but globally, across disparate communities,' explains Yolanda Conyers, newly-appointed president of the Lenovo Foundation and vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer of Lenovo proper. 'Equality of access has never been more important. Through the Foundation, we’re now able to extend our culture of breaking down barriers and empowering people worldwide to fully participate in the global community.'

While only formally launched today, the Foundation's work has been ongoing: Over the past two years, the company explains, its global service week programme has donated over 20,000 hours of volunteer time from more than 2,000 employees globally. The new Foundation brings with it increased funding, however, including a series of 'Love-on mini-grants' with $150,000 available to applications 'who are connecting under-resourced populations with technology' as judged by the Foundation's board of directors and a panel of employee volunteers.

More information on the Foundation, including how to apply for for a Love-on mini-grant, can be found on the official website.