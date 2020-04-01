The MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG gaming laptop has been leaked

In the market for a new gaming laptop? If leaks are anything to go by, MSI is about to launch a mighty impressive laptop in the form of the MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG.

Leaked courtesy of @momomo_us, a generally quite reliable source for such things, it looks like the MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG is set for launch in May.

According to the leak, the system will measure 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches and weigh about 2.1kg. The unit will offer a 15.6 panel with 1080p resolution and boasts a refresh rate of 300 Hz and 3ms response time. For that reason alone, it seems pretty likely that battery life is going to be quite limited. That's before we get into the core specs.

For instance, it also looks likely that the MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG will be kitted out with an Intel Core i9 10980HK along with a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. Notably, the graphics card has yet to be released (although it's certainly been rumoured) so we may be seeing the launch of a new laptop GPU too. It's expected that the graphics card will offer 3,072 CUDA cores along with 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14 Gbps.

The processor is an 8-core chip with a 5.3GHz Thermal Velocity boost, and a base clock of 2.5GHz. The laptop will also feature two 16GB DDR4-2666 DIMMs, and a 2TB PCIe m.2 SSD. There's support for up to 64GB of RAM too, with two m.2 slots also available. Expecting MSI to scrimp on other components? Nope, it also has a SteelSeries keyboard within the chassis too.

Port wise, expect one HDMI 2.0 port, one Thunderbolt 3 connector, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, and two USB 3.0 type-A sockets.

The laptop will reportedly include MSI's CoolerBoost Trinity+ cooling system which transfers that from the CPU and GPU via seven heat pipes, before dissipating it with three cooling fans. That should - in theory - mean no risk of overly hot laptops, despite the power involved here.

In Hong Kong, the MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG is priced at 32,999 Hong Kong dollars which works out at about £3,400. Expect that price to be a fair bit higher though once you factor in tax and so forth. The MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG won't be cheap but it does look rather glorious if the leak is anything to go by.