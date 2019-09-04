Razer unveils 'world's first gaming Ultrabook'

Razer, taking a break from cryptocurrency mining, automotive bling, and energy drinks, has unveiled what it claims is the 'world's first gaming Ultrabook': The Razer Blade Stealth 13.

First announced at Computex back in 2011, Intel's Ultrabook trademark covers laptops built around a set of specifications which require specific components, shapes, and sizes. While any manufacturer is able to build ultra-slim laptops, an Ultrabook is a very specific thing - a fact Razer is using to its advantage in calling its new Razer Blade Stealth 13 the 'world's first gaming Ultrabook.'

'Razer is constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, by designing laptops that utilise the most powerful components in the smallest chassis,' claims Brad Wildes, senior vice president of Razer's Systems Division. 'We did it with our original Razer Blade, which led the trend of slim gaming systems, and now we’re doing it again with our Blade Stealth, pioneering a new market for powerful, small-footprint laptops.'

Building on the company's previous laptop designs, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 comes with the option of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor, Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, plus a matte-finish low-power 1080p display or gloss glass-panel Ultra HD touch screen. The company has also confirmed a lower-end version, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White, which does away with the discrete GPU in favour of configuring the Core i7-1065G7 CPU at a 25W thermal design profile (TDP) for improved CPU-bound performance. All three models include 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and Wi-Fi 6 networking, alongside a single-zone Razer Chroma RGB keyboard and a glass trackpad.

Full pricing for the family has yet to be confirmed, with Razer setting a €1,679.99 manufacturer's suggested retail price (around £1,524) for the entry-level configuration.