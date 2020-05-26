Razer launches a beast of a gaming laptop: the Blade Pro 17

In the market for a new gaming laptop? Razer has just unveiled its all-new Razer Blade Pro 17, and it's a bit of a beast, with a similarly chunky price tag.

The system comes with all sorts of massive boasts, touting itself as a system built for 'professional gamers, designers, and game developers'. Translation: it comes with both 4K 120Hz and 1080p 300Hz display options, with Razer describing the 300Hz panel as 'retina-shattering' which sounds a bit painful.

Continuing that theme of prowess, Razer calls the new panel the "ideal choice for every esports pro needing to practice while on the road and every enthusiast wanting to gain the competitive advantage". Its "increased refresh rate keeps visuals sharp and clean in fast-paced sequences making enemies easier to see and text easier to read," so it should be rather good then.

Perhaps a bit more tangible is the addition of an 8-core Intel 10th generation i7-10875H processor with the capacity of clock speeds up to 5.1GHz and a 16MB cache, along with options for graphics cards of either the RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 Super GPU variety, depending on if you go for the 4K screen or not. Cooling wise, the Razer Blade Pro 17 uses an unique vapour chamber cooler that aims to ensure efficient heat dissipation each step of the way, while being paired with a dual-fan system for any additional active cooling needs. Effectively, it keeps things cool without getting too loud. Hopefully.

Ports wise, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is also rather vast. It has an UHS-III SD card reader, USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb ethernet port, along with Wi-Fi 6 support. Razer rather cheekily suggests the Thunderbolt 3 port could be used to upgrade even further via a Razer Core X external graphics card if you think one GPU isn't enough for your needs.

The keyboard is also designed with gamers in mind, courtesy of an extended right shift key, half-height directional keys, and per key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting.

If this all sounds rather impressive, then expect to pay from $2,5999 upwards for the pleasure. Want the max spec option of a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q and 120Hz 4K touchscreen display? That's currently priced at $3,799. Bearing in mind, you still get a mere 16GB RAM for that spec (standard across all the Blade Pros), things are getting rather expensive.

The laptop will be available later this month in the United States and Canada, with an European release date not officially set other than a vague 'soon'. We're guessing that's probably June or July.