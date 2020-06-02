MSI announces Creator 15 laptop for creative professionals

MSI has announced its Creator 15, a laptop aimed at gaming and creative professionals, and a smaller version of its Creator 17 model.

Once upon a time in the distant days of early 2020, the Creator 17 was announced at CES 2020 and now the Creator 15 is the natural follow-up. The system utilises an eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H with various Nvidia flavoured graphics options. The laptop is available with everything from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti card up to a RTX 2080 Super Max-Q depending on your budget. It's a similar story with memory options going up to 64GB RAM with two M.2 slots for SSD storage.

While the Creator 17 offered a Mini LED panel, the Creator 15 doesn't have that but it does have some fine alternatives. These include a 15.6" FHD IPS-Level thin bezel, the same again but touchscreen, or a 15.6" 4K UHD that also promises 100% Adobe RGB support. Just as one would need whether a gamer or creative professional then.

Expect a battery life of about 9 hours which isn't bad at all, although obviously that will vary depending on what you're doing with it. Given the laptop is designed with some high-end tasks in mind, we wouldn't recommend rendering or advanced processing jobs while running on battery power.

This may all sound like hot work for a laptop but MSI reckons that its new effective cooling system decreases the risk of burning laps and loins. The laptop contains 0.1mm super thin fan blades that reportedly increase airflow by 15 percent. On top of that are 25 percent wider than normal pipes for the thermal solution for CPU operating optimisation. In English, that means a less overly hot experience when you're using your laptop on your lap.

The MSI Creator 15 also throws in other useful extras like a full-size SD card reader, and IR facial recondition so you don't have to be reliant on typing in passwords, if you so wish. It only weighs just over 2kg too.

If you're in the market for a high end laptop, this might well be the one for you. So, what does it cost? MSI hasn't announced it just yet, nor has it come up with a release date. We'd expect it to be reasonably soon however. With the MSI Creator 17 starting at $1,799 and going up to $3,599, expect it to be a little lower than that.