Lenovo unveils new ThinkPads with Ultra Performance Mode

Lenovo has unveiled its new ThinkPad series of mobile workstations, otherwise known as laptops to you and me.

The range includes the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 device with all the laptops including 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors and a rather curiously titled "Ultra Performance Mode" that Lenovo has been working on.

The "Ultra Performance Mode" aims to "relax restrictions on acoustics and temperature, tapping into the full potential of the GPU and CPU, and leveraging an improved thermal design to maintain the integrity of the machine and deliver increased performance." That sounds a bit like a turbo boost of sorts although, arguably, we've all had a system that has relaxed its restrictions on temperature and noise for a time, when overheating. Given that's definitely not what anyone wants from a brand new high-end laptop, we're guessing this is Lenovo's way of saying that it's able to push its spec a little harder than other manufacturers.

Indeed, that seems rather likely when you look at each new individual design. All of them mention a vastly improved air flow situation than previous Lenovo systems. The ThinkPad P15 and P17s for instance promise 13 percent more air flow with a 30 percent larger CPU heat sink, larger vents, and a new thermal mesh for dissipating heat faster. The internal design for both also means that it's modular in approach with the GPU fitted to a daughter card which allows Lenovo to offer more varied choice, according to its press release. There'll be four times the number of GPU and CPU configurations than with previous generations with GPU TDPs able to go as high as 110W.

Both systems also offer a new 94WHr battery, up to 4TB of storage, up to 128GB of DDR4 memory, and UHD Dolby Vision HDR displays. The ThinkPad P15 starts at $1,979 with the P17 starting at $2,119.

Elsewhere, there's the ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 which is a thin and lightweight device that still offers up to a Core i9 10th generation processor, optional Nvidia GeForce 1650Ti GPU, and UHD LCD display options. There's the aforementioned "Ultra Performance Mode" too. That starts at $2,019.

Finally, there's the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 with CPU choices up to a Core i9, an optional Nvidia GeForce 1650Ti GPU, Wi-Fi 6 and optional LTE-A wireless WAN too. It's aimed at remote working with Rapid Resume and Modern Standby features. That starts at $1,749.

If you're in the market for a new work tool, all the laptops are available from July. Hopefully by then, we'll know more about what Ultra Performance Mode truly means.