Gigabyte announces refreshed Aero laptops

Gigabyte has shown off new Aero laptops at Computex 2019, bringing design changes that target content creators over just gamers.



The main focus was the Aero 15 OLED, which will see the Aero 15 chassis redesigned, introducing a grey/silver option in the process. As the name suggests, one of the new panel options will be a Samsung 4K AMOLED one (the other is a 1080p Sharp IGZO with 240Hz refresh), and this will be Pantone-calibrated on every single unit. It will also cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and is said to have a contrast ratio of 100,000:1. The laptop will feature an SD reader, and Gigabyte is also installing a physical cover for the webcam, which continues to be placed beneath the screen aiming up at the user. Gigabyte is expecting to make the Aero 15 OLED available in Q3; pricing is yet to be announced but will depend on the exact specification anyway.



The new Aero 17 was also shown, and when it launches in late Q3 it will have a 4K HDR panel option, again with factory calibration for every single unit. Like the Aero 15 OLED it will have slim bezels (3mm) on the top and sides, forcing its webcam to be beneath the screen. Both this and the 15 unit will support Windows Hello fingerprint and facial recognition as well.



Exact specifications are yet to be confirmed, but we do know Gigabyte will be offering both units with either the 6c/12t Intel Core i7-9750H or 8c/16t Core i9-9980HK and Nvidia GTX 16 Series or RTX 20 Series (up to RTX 2080 Max-Q) graphics card. It also guarantees to only use Samsung DRAM in these machines.

