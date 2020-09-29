Dell adds Tiger Lake to its XPS 13 range

Dell has announced it's refreshing its XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 with Intel's latest 11th generation processor, code-named Tiger Lake.

While not the first manufacturer to adopt Tiger Lake, Dell is possibly the biggest. Its XPS 13 range is a popular one amongst those looking for a general all-purpose laptop so it makes sense that it would enjoy the upgrade first. Previously, Dell has been quick to adopt the latest Intel technology and it's a similar case here with both the XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 enjoying the refresh from tomorrow/September 30th.

It means the lineup, also known as the Dell XPS 9310 series, will offer an Intel Core i3-115G4 as minimum with the XPS going up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7. Memory options will vary between 8GB to 32GB of LPDDR4X/4267 with both systems also offering a 13.4-inch display. Storage options will be covered by a PCIe 3 x4 NVMe drive between 256GB and 1TB, or 2TB for the XPS 13. That's despite Tiger Lake being able to support PCIe Gen 4 but we're guessing that's a matter of cost for Dell. The mid-range processor option will be the Intel Core i5-1135G7.

The Core i3-1115G4 only offers two cores and standard Intel UHD integrated graphics while the other processors are quad-core and have Intel Iris Xe graphics so it's fairly obvious that you should try to steer clear of the Core i3 if possible.

Both models will also come with Thunderbolt 4 as expected from Tiger Lake, with the USB-C based connector offering extra features and performance improvements.



For those looking for something a little less Window-ish, Dell also offers the XPS 13 Developer Edition which comes with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed plus any XPS 13 owner will be able to download the Ubuntu install Dell uses and run it in a dual-boot configuration with Windows if they want.

There's also the addition of an IR camera to the regular Dell XPS 13 with Windows Hello facial recognition login support also included, as well as fingerprint-biometrics.

Dell has so far announced prices for the US - $999 for the XPS 13 and $1,249 for the XPS 13 2-in-1. Expect something similar in British pounds.