Apple recalls older-generation MacBook Pro batteries

Apple has issued a recall notice on older-generation MacBook Pro laptops, after the discovery of a flaw which can cause the battery to overheat and 'pose a safety risk.'

Apple has been coming under fire of late for what critics claim is a serious drop in build and design quality: The company has been struggling with keyboard failures since a switch to a thinner 'butterfly' switch mechanism in 2015, as well as issues with the internal display cable on selected laptops failing over time. The company's latest out-of-warranty replacement programme, however, is for a problem far more serious: Batteries which can overheat and 'pose a safety risk' to users.

According to the company's recall notice, the flaw is limited to 15" MacBook Pro laptops sold 'primarily' between September 2015 and February 2017. The company has not indicated whether it has received reports of injury or property damage as a result of the issue, but it has confirmed it will replace the batteries in affected units free of charge under an out-of-warranty recall and replacement programme.

Those who have a 15" MacBook Pro of roughly the appropriate vintage are advised to enter the serial number into the company's recall programme eligibility checker and, if so advised, book an appointment for replacement - a process which, the company warns, may take 1-2 weeks to complete. Owing to the design of modern Apple laptops, the battery cannot be removed or replaced by the user.

The battery recall comes just two months after the company recalled three-pin mains adapters sold between 2003 and 2010 over risk of electric shocks.