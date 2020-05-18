Alienware refreshes lineup with 10th gen Intel chips

In the market for a new gaming system? Alienware has just refreshed its lineup with a Spring 2020 product update.

The update includes a mixture of new laptops and desktops. There's the Aurora R11 desktop system which now includes 10th generation Intel Core processor options, along with the updated Area 51m R2 17.3-inch gaming notebook, and 2 new m-series notebooks on top of that.

The Aurora R11 desktop now includes the Core i5-10400F, i5-10600KF, i7-10700KF, and i9-10900KF processors, with memory options starting at DDR4-2933 and going up to DDR4-3200. Size options include 8GB single-channel, 16GB dual-channel, 32GB dual-channel, and 64GB dual-channel. There's also improved storage options across the board with a variety of choices including high capacity 7,200 RPM HDDs for storage and M.2 NVMe SSDs for your OS and essential files. Graphics options range from the GeForce GTX 1650 to the RTX 2080 Super.

Elsewhere, the Area 51m R2 laptop now claims to offer desktop-grade hardware. Besides the massive screen that comes in full HD or 4K UHD varieties, it also offers CPUs that include the Core i7-10700, i7-10700K, i7-10900, and i7-10900K. Memory options are the same as the Aurora R11 desktop with NVMe SSDs standard across the lineup. Graphics options include the GTX 1660 Ti up to the RTX 2080 Super (mobile) lineup, so you can see why it's considered to offer desktop-standard equipment. We wouldn't expect this laptop to be portable though with Alienware announcing it'll weigh about 9 to 10lbs. Also, expect a very hefty price with an US starting price of $3,049.99.

There's also the m15 R3 and m17 R3 which feature 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screens respectively and offer a similar bunch of specs as the others mentioned. These will start at $1,499.99 and $1,549.99. They're a little more portable too, weighing about 4.64 to 5.5lbs.

Dell has also used the time to refresh its more budget-friendly G3 and G5 range with 10th generation H-Series processors and new Nvidia graphics options. Both systems include either an Intel Core i5-10300H or Intel Core i7-10750H processor, while the G5 offers additional GPU options such as an RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB. Both systems include between 8GB and 16GB DDR4-2933 and storage options between 128GB and 1TB PCIe SSD. The G3 starts at $779.99 while the G5 starts at $829.99.

There's also the Dell G5 15 SE which offers AMD based chips including the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, or AMD Ryzen 9 4900H. There's only one GPU to pick from here though - the AMD Radeon RX 5600M. No word yet on a price here.

None of these systems are particularly lightweight with the Dell range weighing in at about 5.51lbs but that's about right for the price.