Alienware laptops to offer AMD CPU option for first time in 14 years

Dell/Alienware, long Intel stalwarts, have decided to give gaming laptop buyers the choice of AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs in upcoming revamped Alienware m15 and Dell G15 designs. Writing on the Alienware blog, Vivian Lien, VP of Product Management, Alienware and Dell Gaming, reminded industry watchers that this is the first time Alienware has offered an AMD CPU-powered laptop since the Aurora mALX featured the AMD Turion 64 chip in 2007. Both the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition also come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.

With the new Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 you will be able to spec your processor from the AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series, a choice of Ampere laptop GPU, and select from various memory and storage configurations. Two screens are going to be available initially as well; pick from a QHD 240Hz or FHD 165 or 360Hz panel.

Standard features of the new Alienware m15 include; a new stain-resistant premium surface paint, new Cherry MX keyswitch enhanced RGB keyboard, HD webcam with dual mics and Windows Hello IR support.

In the US you will be able to purchase an Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 starting from 20th April, with configurations priced from US$1793.98.

Dell's new G15 gaming laptop line borrow the Alienware thermal design going forward as well as a new 'Game Shift' quick button access to superlative cooling when you need it most. Speccing one of these laptops will present you with a choice of AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU (note – not the H Series), but the only Ampere laptop GPU option is the RTX 3060 6GB. Screen options are a choice between an FHD 120 or 165Hz panel, and further cost-cutting is seen with the quad-zone RGB keyboard.

Dell says that you will be able to but the G15 Ryzen Edition from 4th May, starting at US $899. An Intel version will be available too, at the same starting price, from 13th April onwards.