Acer announces new laptops at IFA 2019

Acer has taken to the stage at IFA 2019 to announce a swath of new products, including an Intel 10th Gen laptop that’s part of Project Athena, new ConceptD models for creators, and new Predator laptops targetting gamers.



The Acer Swift 5 qualifies as a Project Athena model and features an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU (10th Gen Ice Lake) with Iris Plus graphics, though users can also add the Nvidia GeForce MX250 as a discrete GPU. Falling distinctly into the thin and light category, it sports a chassis made from magnesium alloys and comes in at just under 15mm thin and just under 1kg. Also equipped with Wi-Fi 6, up to 512GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, and a 14” IPS touchscreen, the Swift 5 is set for release this month with a starting price of 899 Euros.



The company has also expanded its ConceptD portfolio, announcing a new ConceptD Pro family including the ConceptD 7 Pro and ConceptD 9 Pro.

The ConceptD Pro notebooks switch from GeForce GPUs to workstation-focussed Nvidia Quadro GPUs; both the ConceptD 7 Pro and ConceptD 9 Pro sport the Quadro RTX 5000. The former, pictured above in white, has a 4K UHD display with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage and Pantone validation. It measures less than 18mm thick and uses an Intel Core i7 9th Gen CPU.



The highlight feature of the 17.3” ConceptD 9 Pro, meanwhile, is the way its screen is attached to two arms, giving users more freedom to position it. We’ve included an image so you can see what we mean; it’s a feature seen before on the Acer Predator series. The ConceptD 9 Pro and 7 Pro will launch in November with starting prices of 5,499 Euros and 2,599 Euros respectively.



For the gaming-focussed Predator brand, Acer has launched the Triton 300 and has upgraded the Triton 500 to have a 300Hz display. The Predator Triton 300 weighs 2.3kg and packs in an Intel 9th Gen processor (up to Core i7), 16GB or 32GB of DDR4 at 2,666MHz, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Its 15.6” display has a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with up to 2TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, and Killer Ethernet connectivity. It will be available in Q4 starting at 1,299 Euros, and the newly upgraded Predator Triton 500 will launch also in Q4 starting at 2,699 Euros.