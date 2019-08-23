HP CEO Dion Weisler steps down

HP Inc. president and chief executive Dion Weisler, in charge of the consumer-oriented side of the since-split company formerly known as Hewlett Packard, has announced he is stepping down from his roles owing to a 'family health matter.'

After joining the Hewlett Packard's Printing and Personal Systems (PPS) division in 2012, Dion Weisler took on the role of president and chief executive in November 2015 - a year after the company announced it was splitting into two, with Weisler taking control of the printing and personal computer side at HP Inc. while the server and cloud stuff shifted across to newly-formed Hewlett Packard Enterprise under Meg Whitman.

Weisler has served in the role for nearly four years, but this week announced his surprise departure from the company - owing, he says, to a 'family health matter' triggering what he claims is 'among the hardest choices I've ever had to make' and which will see him returning to his native Australia.

Weisler's departure comes as the company announces its third-quarter financial results showing a 5.3 percent decline in revenue from its printing division balanced by a 3.1 percent growth in its considerably larger personal computing arm - of which the growth was entirely in business PCs, with consumer hardware dropping by 11 percent year-on-year.

HP has confirmed that it has already chosen Weisler's successor: Enrique Lores, current president of the company's imaging and printing business unit. Weisler will remain at the company until January next year, and will remain on the board until its 2020 annual meeting.