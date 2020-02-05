The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 is probably on its way soon

A leak courtesy of a listing by US retailer, SabrePC, suggests that a new AMD workstation-class graphics card is on its way in the form of the AMD Radeon Pro W5500.

The now removed listing was first spotted by Tom's Hardware and gave away some key details about the mid-range professional graphics card. As the name suggests, it mostly offers similar specs to the Radeon RX 5500 XT, based on the 7nm Navi 14 die, with a professional style flourish. There's no insight yet on whether it will have all 1,536 stream processors enabled though or whether it sticks to the base-configuration of the RX 5500 XT which uses 1,408 stream processors. Either is possible, although it's worth noting that currently the only card to use the full number of stream processors is the new 16-inch MacBook Pro's Radeon Pro 5500M.

Regardless, the listing suggests that the Radeon Pro W5500 will offer 8GB of GDDR6 RAM across its 128-bit wide memory interface. No specifics have been offered regarding memory speed but current assumptions suggest it'll run at 14 Gbps. There's also no word on clock speeds or how much power it'll draw.

According to the post though, the card should include 4 DisplayPorts which makes sense given its professional pedigree, but that is 1 fewer than the Radeon Pro W5700. No word on USB-C either.

The listing on SabrePC stated that the Radeon Pro W5500 would cost just under $400 - $391.57 to be exact. Obviously, it could be a placeholder price but it does match up well with its main rival, the Nvidia Quadro P2200 which currently retails at the same kind of price.

For now, of course, none of this is guaranteed. It does seem highly likely though. Nothing on the listing sounded too outlandish (although some of the details are pretty vague) and it makes sense that AMD would want to have a rival to the Nvidia Quadro P2200. Expect this to be more of a case of a retailer jumping the gun a bit than complete supposition.

The only big question now is when it will be released? With such information already out there, this quarter seems likely.