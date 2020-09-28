Speculation is rife about what the AMD Radeon RX 6000-series will be like

Speculation is mounting about what could be involved when it comes to AMD's new Radeon RX 6000-series of graphics cards and, while you'll need a hefty pinch of salt for some of the details, it's a fascinating exploration into what could be.

Videocardz spotted Newegg Insider, the US retailer's blog that offers buying guides and product overviews, has posted some interesting insight into what to expect from future Radeon cards. The problem here is there's no citations offered so we can't guarantee where the information and specifications come from. Also, much of the information has been since removed. However, the main advantage here is that large hardware retailers do tend to receive access to inventory information ahead of schedule so there's a chance this is accurate but, well, we'll see.

So, what do the specifications list? Crucially, the blog post features three 6000-series cards including the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6700 XT cards. The RX 6900 XT reportedly features 5,120 stream processors, while the RX 6800 XT offers 3,840 and the RX 6700 XT has 2,560.

When it comes to memory capacity, all feature GDDR6 with the highest specced card providing 16GB, the RX 6800 XT offering 12GB and the RX 6700 XT including 6GB. Expect the RX 6900 XT to offer a memory interface of 256-bit while the other two have 192-bit.

Notice we haven't mentioned the base clocks? That's because that's where the information is even more uncertain. All three cards are listed as coming with a 1,500 MHz base clock which is just not going to be the case in the slightest.

Returning to memory capacities, that also sounds a little uncertain. As Tom's Hardware were first to point out, the Radeon RX 6700 XT seems likely to replace the Radeon RX 5700 XT yet could theoretically offer less memory.

Videocardz https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-navi-21-to-feature-80-cus-navi-22-40-cus-and-navi-23-32-cus already uncovered a leak from MacOS 11 firmware that suggested that the Radeon PRO series based on RDNA 2 architecture will feature clock speeds between 2,050 and 2,500 MHz so this doesn't really tie in with that at all.

AMD is set to announce the Radeon RX 6000 series of cards on October 28 so there's a few weeks yet till we know for certain what's going on here.