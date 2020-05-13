PowerColor launches Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX graphics card

In the market for a new graphics card for your small form factor PC? PowerColor has just launched its Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX card.

Specifically designed with more compact cases in mind, the Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX still packs in what you would expect from a 5600 card, albeit at a slightly higher price.

It has the same Navi 10 GPU core with 2304 stream processors and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX comes with factory-shipped settings of a base clock speed of 1,355MHz, game clock of 1,560MHz and boost clock of 1,620MHz. That's a moderate boost on the vanilla Radeon RX 5600 XT's base clock of 1,130MHz, game clock of 1,375MHz and boost clock of 1,560MHz.

Memory is clocked at 14 Gbps across a 192-bit bus interface, delivering 336GB/s bandwidth.

Obviously, given the smaller size, you're probably concerned about space issues. It's 175mm in length and comes in a two-slot design besides its ITX form factor. It also uses one 8-pin connector with a recommendation of a minimum 500W power supply.

The shroud is pretty simple looking stuff with a matte black texture and a single fan in the middle. Fortunately, the heatsink uses three heatpipes so you shouldn't have to worry about cooling problems other than the standard ones that can come from limited space.

For display outputs, you have the choice of a single HDMI port or two DisplayPorts.

It's PowerColor's second mini-ITX graphics card in five months with the Radeon RX 5700 XT being a Japan exclusive last December. Previously, the PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT ITX has been rumoured for a while having originally been spotted on various retailer sites last month. Options for mini-ITX graphics cards aren't as widespread as many would like so this should be an appealing deal for many.

In the US, the card retails at $299 and includes the AMD Raise the Game bundle which features Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, Resident Evil 3, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. In the UK, it retails at £299 but we haven't seen any mention yet of the games bundle.