PowerColor announces 'fastest' Navi card: RX 5700 XT Liquid Devil

PowerColor has just announced what it reckons is the fastest Navi card in the world: the water-cooled Radeon RX 5700 XT Liquid Devil.

Teased for a couple of months now, we finally have some concrete details on what the card involves.

A partnership between PowerColor and liquid-cooling specialist EK Water Blocks, the Liquid Devil is designed to be added to your existing liquid-cooling loop. It has a customised, uniquely designed water block which the company suggests leads to 'unmatched' performance. The block itself features a nickel-plated copper base, which PowerColor reckons helps it look little smarter and classier than the competition. The water block straddles a 12-layer PCB featuring a 10-phase VRM with DrMOS components.



Promising specially selected RX 5700 XT GPUs that have been binned specifically for lower temperatures and higher clock speeds, the plan is to offer boost clocks up to 2,070MHz, but it's a little more complex than a single figure. That's because while the standard RX 5700 XT has a dual BIOS option featuring an OC and Silent mode, the Liquid Devil has renamed its secondary BIOS as 'Unleash'. The regular OC mode is maintained and is a more typical overclock closer to what's been seen on other models such as the Red Devil and Red Dragon. It's set to achieve up to 2,050MHz.

It's the Unleash BIOS that gets even better, running at supposedly record-breaking clocks and providing a performance that apparently only binned GPUs can maintain. So far, PowerColor is only reporting the Boost Clock, which for Navi cards means the highest possible state rather than the expected clock speed in-game, which is reported by manufacturers as the Game Clock. We've chased PowerColor on what this is for both BIOSes, but you can expect it to be a substantial boost over the reference RX 5700 XT, which has Game and Boost Clocks of 1,755MHz and 1,905MHz respectively. PowerColor's own Red Devil, meanwhile, caps out at a Boost of 2,010MHz. Whatever the final word is on the Game Clock for each BIOS, we'll be intrigued to see how liquid-cooling and power limits further affect the resultant speed in games.

For now, what we do know is that the PowerColor Liquid Devil will be available from November 25th. Yup, next week. It's priced at £569 or $599 depending on your location.

Alongside the graphics card, you'll also receive a Liquid Devil Dye Pack for use with clear or white EK-CryoFuel coolant. For the aesthetically conscious, this may be a delight. To everyone else, it may be an unusual gimmick, but hey, it's bundled in.