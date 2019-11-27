Nvidia's market share continues to grow according to latest reports

A report by Jon Peddie Research has found that Nvidia's market share grew to 72.92% in the third quarter of 2019, cutting down AMD's market share by 5% since the previous quarter.

The news means that nearly three out of every four graphics cards sold in those three months were Nvidia-based which is rather impressive indeed.

Combined, AMD and Nvidia totalled 10.5 million graphics card sales during the third quarter, with that reportedly being the strongest quarter for GPU manufacturers, and 42.2% up over the previous quarter. It's also a 6.2% increase year-on-year. While the third quarter is generally stronger than the second quarter during any year, this is still fairly significant growth for the industry.

AMD might have lost a percentage of its market share, but it's still performed well compared to its figures in the same quarter in 2018. These were at 25.72% so rising to 27.08% is a modest gain for the firm.

This year, Nvidia added the Super variant to its graphics card line-up, for both the RTX 20-series and 16-series GPUs, with those cards forming part of the sales in the past quarter. It's not surprising then that Nvidia has performed quite so well in recent times. The report mentions that Nvidia's RTX line is doing particularly well, representing 66% of its gaming revenue.

AMD's biggest mainstream launch in recent times was the RX 5700-series in July, but that's presumably not made as much of a dent as the firm may have wished for. It also launched the RX 5500-series in October, but with no sign of mainstream discrete units outside of OEM builds, this could explain it not taking more of a hold recently. Regardless, it has quite a fight on its hands to catch up with Nvidia to any significant level.

Not that, admittedly, these sales stem entirely from gaming. The figures also include workstations, servers, rendering farms, and everything else you can think of that isn't directly gaming related. Nvidia's continuing success with data centre GPUs will no doubt have helped somewhat in its growing market share.

What could be most interesting going forward is Intel's plans for Xe - its discrete graphics card series that's set to launch sometime in 2020. With a third chip supplier joining the GPU/add-in board market, it's going to be fascinating to see where Intel steals its sales from.