Nvidia releases new Red Dead Redemption 2-optimised driver

A new Nvidia Game Ready Driver has been released specifically for Red Dead Redemption 2's PC release.

The 444.12 WHQL driver package enables G-Sync-compatible support on certain 2019 model LG OLED TVs, including the B9, C9 and E9 series. It also provides day-one support for soon-to-be-released Need for Speed Heat, along with Borderlands 3.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was always going to look gorgeous on the PC, but this new driver release should help it all the more. According to Nvidia, 'prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.'

The update also follows a recently announced partnership with LG that introduced G-Sync Compatible support to the aforementioned LG OLED TVs. It means you can now partake in comfy couch gaming without worrying about tearing, stuttering, or input lag. The technology only supports seven LG OLEDs so far, but it's a great start for PC gamers who'd still rather sit on their sofa than be at a desk all the time.

For everyone else, Nvidia has also provided a guide on how to achieve 60fps and the best results when playing Red Dead Redemption 2. Essentially, at 3, 840 x 2,160 with the detail level at medium-high, you'll need a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, while at 2,560 x 1,440 with the detail level at high, an RTX 2070 Super is good to go. For 1,920 x 1,080 on high, an RTX 2060 is what's recommended. Obviously, your mileage will vary, but that's assuming you want what Nvidia considers the 'recommended' mixture of good looks and speedy performance.

The Nvidia article points out that there are nearly 40 different graphics settings in Red Dead Redemption 2 to tweak and customise, so there will be plenty of ways for you to get the most out of your graphics card.

A handy 'optimise' button via GeForce Experience should take all the effort out of the setup, too. Assuming you don't fancy playing around with the settings yourself, that is.

More information on how best to run Red Dead Redemption 2 with your Nvidia card is available on the Nvidia site.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now on PC via Rockstar's game launcher and the Epic Games Store. A Steam version will be out in December.