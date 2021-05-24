Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti rumoured to launch 31st May

May 24, 2021 | 11:00
Companies: #nvidia
If you needed any reassurances following the recent leaks, there are increasingly strong indications that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will launch a week from now. Moreover, they will be reviewed and begin to be sold at retailers and etailers just days later.
Bit-Tech recently reported upon Nvidia's and Intel's keynotes at the looming Computex 2021 virtual exhibition. We noted that this would be a good platform to launch the widely rumoured / leaked GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti and possibly more consumer GPUs (like the RTX 3050 / Ti for desktops). According to a new exclusive report by WCCF Tech that is exactly the time that Nvidia has chosen to launch the two high-end Ti graphics cards for PCs.
The WCCF Tech report shares the following important date of the launch timeline:
Firming up these expectations, a premature listing was spotted on TMall China, with two new Razer pre-built desktop PCs for sale with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards listed as options.
May 21 2021 | 09:55
Want to comment? Please log in.