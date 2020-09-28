Nvidia explains how much better the RTX 3090 is than other cards

Nvidia has released performance slides demonstrating how much better the RTX 3090 than other cards including the RTX Titan and RTX 3080, and it turns out the improvement between the 3090 and the 3080 is only around 10-15 percent.

In a post last week, the company broke down some benchmarks on 3D rendering. One of the most positive slides was comparing the RTX 3090 to last generation's Titan RTX and it was clear that some of the performance gains were up to 50 percent improved depending on the 3D rendering software used.

However, when it comes to 4K gaming, the GeForce RTX 3090 is only around 10 to 15 percent faster than the RTX 3080 despite costing slightly more than double the price. Where it looks like the RTX 3090 will shine the most is through 8K gaming but just how many of us are in that kind of position? So then, as expected, the GeForce RTX 3090 is best for the truly high-end user, either professionals, data scientists, or exceptionally hardcore (and rich) enthusiasts.

To be fair to Nvidia, the company does point out that the GeForce RTX 3090 is referred to as a BFGPU because it's not just aimed at gaming. It's meant to be a Titan replacement rather than a card for hardcore gamers, which would certainly explain the price and the fact that the RTX 3080 works out better value for high-end players.

Slightly going against that though, Nvidia did release a few GeForce RTX 3090 cards to YouTubers to demonstrate the graphical prowess in game but, well, few of us will have to consider that as a viable option unless there's a lottery win in your near future.

Nvidia warned of limited stock for the card upon release and the firm was right, so that's an extra challenge if you've somehow got a lot of cash spare. In the blog post, Nvidia explained, "we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come."

Simply put though, the RTX 3080 will more than satisfy most gamers with a fair chunk of cash available to them as the below slides ably demonstrate.

As an aside, while the RTX 3090 isn't going to be a card many of us will get the chance to enjoy first-hand, it's already breaking world records. Professional overclocker, Vince "K|NGP|N" Lucido has managed to reach an impressive 2.58GHz core clock with the RTX 3090 thanks to using liquid nitrogen to cool it. That's a 52.2 percent increase over the base clock. Alongside that, he also achieved 21.5 Gbps memory clocks working out at a 10.3 percent increase. Not too shabby at all.